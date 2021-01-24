YSR Kapu Nestham Scheme 2021 For Women Beneficiaries: Check Details

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State government is committed to the welfare of Kapus and formulated the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme to financially assist eligible women belonging to the Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities. This is one of the 'Nava Ratnalu' schemes that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced during his padayatra, long before the 2019 Assembly elections.

As per the scheme which commenced in June last year eligible beneficiaries will be receiving financial assistance of Rs.75,000 at the rate of Rs.15,00 per annum.

Also Read: YS Jagan's Promise Fulfilled: 'YSR Kapu Nestham' To Benefit 2,37,873 Women

The objective of the scheme is to financially empower Kapu women above 45 years of age by enhancing their livelihood opportunities and living standards through this scheme.

A total of 3,30,605 women were benefited through YSR Kapu Nestham scheme and Rs 495.87 Crore was credited to their accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer on June 24, 2020.

Also Read: Rs 143 Crore Credited For YSR Kapu Nestham Phase 2

Eligibility

Women belonging to Kapu community and aged between 45 to 60 years are eligible.

Total family income should be less than Rs. 10,000 per month in rural areas and Rs. 12,000/- per month in urban areas.

Total land holding of the family should be less than 3 acres of wet land or 10 acres of dry land or 10 acres of both wet and dry land together in the rural areas.

In urban areas, family who owns no property or less than 750 sft built up area.

No family member should be Government employee or pensioner or pay income tax.

Family should not own 4 wheeler (Taxi, Auto, Tractors Exempted)

Documents Required to Apply for YSR Kapu Nestham

· Aadhar Card

· Cast Certificate

· Residential Proof

· Date of Birth Certificate (DOB)

· Income Certificate

· Bank Account/ Pass Book

· Kapu Nestham Application Form

· Passport Size Photos

· Ration Card

· Education Qualification Certificate

Beneficiaries can apply through the Government website and fill the YSR Kapu Nestham form and submit it online at navasakam.ap.gov.in.

Applicants can visit the Village or Ward Secretariats and apply for the scheme when the notification is annouced for the year 2021.

After applying, the beneficiary list is displayed at the Village/Ward Secretariat offices.