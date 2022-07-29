KAKINADA: With the click of the button, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 508.20 Crore into the bank accounts of 3,38,792 women beneficiaries of YSR Kapu Nestham through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode at a programme held at Gollaprolu in Kakinada district On Friday.

This is the third installment of the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme to the beneficiaries meant for improving the economic development and upliftment of the living standards of women from the Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari castes. Through YSR Kapu Nestham, the women of the Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari castes between 45 to 60 years of age will be given Rs 15,000 per annum for 5 years and the AP government is providing a total of Rs 75,000 in financial assistance in five years to every beneficiary.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the government is working for the welfare of every social group along with the Kapus, and even though it is not mentioned in the manifesto, they are implementing the YSR Kapu Nestham. The Chief Minister said that it was a God-given opportunity to deposit money directly into the accounts of three lakh people today. "Our government is for the sisters and brothers. We are a farmer’s government. We are a government that does good for the poor. And we proudly declare that ours is a government of all sections of society. He emphasized that YSR Kapu Nestham is being provided and the aim of his government is to raise the living standards of all sections. CM Jagan has made it clear that the YSRCP government's intention is to support every poor person by providing welfare to everyone who is eligible.

Now with this Rs 508.18 crore, the total benefit provided so far under YSR Kapu Nestham is now at Rs16,256 crore for the beneficiaries he said.

During the previous government, Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes were given, in various forms, an average of Rs 400 crore, but within three years, the AP government has given 70,94,881 members of Kapu caste almost 27 times more through various schemes – i.e., a total of Rs 32,296.37 crore of direct benefit. The financial assistance given to each poor Kapu sister in these three years is literally Rs 45,000.

The YSRC government has provided welfare benefits through various schemes for the welfare of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes for the past three years to the extent of Rs 32,296.37 crore, he said.

The number of beneficiaries is 57,69,237 through DBT and the benefit received is Rs 16,256.44 crore. Through Non-DBT in three years, the number of beneficiaries is 13,25,644 and the benefit received is Rs 16,039.93 crore.

The YS Jagan-led government put in special efforts for strengthening the Kapus economically, socially and politically, allotted four ministerial posts to the Kapus including one deputy CM under the social justice concept. Due preference was given to Kapu communities in all nominated posts and local institutions.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Reviews Energy Department