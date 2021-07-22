YSR Kapu Nestham: 3 Lakh Women To Benefit Rs 490 Crore in the 2nd Year

AMARAVATI: For the second year in a row, the Andhra Pradesh government will release funds for the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme under the Navaratnlau flagship schemes and extend financial support to enhance the living standards of women of the Kapu community.

On Thursday Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will push the button to deposit financial assistance of Rs 490.86 Crore into the accounts of 3,27,244 eligible beneficiaries belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari castes across the state from the camp office. Banks are advised to deposit this amount in non-income accounts instead of depositing it under old loans.

As part of the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, the AP government deposited Rs 491.02 crore in the accounts of 3,27,349 beneficiaries last year, and now including Rs 490.86 crore being provided to 3,27,244 women today, the total amount is now at Rs 981.88 crore spent by the government for their welfare.

The previous government gave an average of only Rs 400 crore annually to these castes in various forms. But after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge, the government has spent 15 times more than that and has extended Rs 12,126.78 crore for 59,63,308 people in the past two years.

The YS Jagan-led government has also rectified the situation where the previous government had denied EWS reservations to the Kapu castes. As a result, they will also get a 10 percent reservation in education and jobs.

The Andhra Pradesh State government is committed to the welfare of Kapus and formulated the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme to financially assist eligible women belonging to the Kapu, Balija, Ontari, and Telaga communities. As per the scheme which commenced in June, last year eligible beneficiaries will be receiving financial assistance of Rs.75,000 at the rate of Rs.15,00 per annum.

The objective of the scheme is to financially empower Kapu women above 45 years of age by enhancing their livelihood opportunities and living standards through this scheme.

