YSR Kalyanamasthu Shaadi Tohfa

YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Thofa will be implemented from October 1 and with this, the count of poll promises implemented by the Government will reach 98.44 percent.

The facility will also be available to construction workers along with SC, ST, BC and Minorities and a GO to this effect has been issued.

The cash amount is more than what the previous government has promised but failed to give in total. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who treats the manifesto like a Holy Book, has sanctioned under Kalyanamasthu Rs 1 lakh for SCs, and for inter-caste marriage with SC, it would be Rs 1.2 lakh. For STs, It would be in the same proportion, and for BC it would be Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000. For Minorities, it would be Rs 1 lakh and for differently challenged people it would be Rs 1.5 lakh while for construction workers the amount would be Rs 40,000.

With this 98.44 percent of the poll promises made will be fulfilled. The previous government failed to implement the scheme in due spirit and did not pay Rs 68.68 crores citing one reason or the other. The previous government was paying Rs 40,000 for SCs and Rs 75,000 for inter-caste marriage with SC, for STs the amount was Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 respectively, and for Minorities, it was Rs 50,000 and for physically challenged persons it was Rs 1 lakh and construction workers it was just Rs 20,000 only.

The scheme would be implemented through village and ward secretariats and the age for the bride and groom should 18 and 21 years and above respectively.

