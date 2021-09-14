The latest DISHA App meant for protecting women at risk brought out by the Government of Andhra Pradesh is yielding good results not just within the State but outside as well! Police have rescued a woman in distress in the national capital Delhi with the help of the DISHA app.

As per reports, a young woman named Subhashini from Porumamilla village in YSR Kadapa district had gone to the Nation’s capital Delhi to write an entrance test for a teacher's job there.

When she was travelling in an auto the driver behaved rudely with the young woman. The woman who had installed the DISHA App immediately complained to the district SP through the DISHA app SOS option.

The YSR Kadapa district police responded immediately and contacted their Delhi counterparts who responded positively in a timely manner. The Delhi Police with the help of a local NGO rescued the woman from the auto driver's clutches and brought her to safety. The AP police remained in contact with the girl till she was rescued from the auto driver and returned to her native place in Kadapa.

The victim thanked the district police for ensuring her safety, though she was in a different state and saw to that she reached her destination from the time of the incident. District SP KKN Anburajan appealed to the women in the State to take advantage of the DISHA App and download it for their own safety.

