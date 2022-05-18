YSR Kadapa Cops Arrest Five Members With Rs. 4.4 Lakh Worth Ganja

Five members who were selling ganja illegally at Jamalaiah Swamy Dargah, Krishnampalli, Duvvuru Mandal were taken into custody by the YSR District Police on Wednesday. Amongst the five, three were men and two were women. Police seized 5.5 kg of ganja all worth Rs 4.4 lakh. YSR District SP Anburajan said that they are not going to spare anyone who sells ganja or supplies ganja.

A couple of days ago, an inter-State gang of four persons were arrested by the Chintoor police, East Godavari. The cops have seized 530 kg of ganja during a regular vehicle check, near Chintoor in Alluri Seetharamaraju district. The gang was caught while it was reportedly transporting the ganja in a lorry laden with pumpkins. The lorry was registered in Uttar Pradesh and it was heading from Mothugudem of Alluri Seetharamaraju district to Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Police and Special Enforcement Bureau is putting all its efforts to curb the cultivation of cannabis in the state and seizing huge quantities of ganja from the borders. Police have been adopting different methods and trying to destroy the ganja crop in the state.

