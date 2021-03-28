Budvel YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday. He passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in YSR Kadapa district.

He was ill for a few days and was being treated at a hospital in Hyderabad. Later he was shifted to his hometown, Kadapa. Venkata Subbaiah had also participated actively in the recently concluded municipal polls. The YSRCP MLA was admitted to a private hospital in YSR Kadapa district after he fell ill recently. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Following the death of YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah, condolence messages have started pouring in from all corners. All the YSRCP leaders expressed deep grief over the death of Venkata Subbaiah.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the demise of Budvel MLA, Dr. G Venkata Subbaiah and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.