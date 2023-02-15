YSR KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Puja for the JSW Steel Plant project at Sunnapurallapalle village, Jammalamadugu mandal in YSR Kadapa district on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister along with JSW Chairman and MD of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal together performed the groundbreaking ceremony attended by several ministers, state officials, and JSW Steel employees at Sunnapurallapalle.

On December 13, the state cabinet gave approval to Jindal Steel for the construction of Kadapa Steel Plant where a total of 3,295 acres have been acquired for the project In the Jammalamadugu Mandal

Speaking on the occasion YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that building the steel plant was a dream come true. He also told the cheering crowd that they could not call many people because of the election code in place due to the MCL elections.

Looking back, the Chief Minister said that Late Dr. YSR always dreamed of developing this region and after his demise, it was neglected. But that has changed now. He stated that 3 million tonnes of steel will be produced in the plant which was being built at a cost of Rs 8,800 crore. The district will develop further with the establishment of the steel plant. We had to work hard to get this project started. However, by God's grace, we are now seeing good days. If the steel plant comes, this area will develop like a steel city and provide employment to thousands of youth here. Water is supplied from the Gandikota reservoir through a separate pipeline for this project. In the first installment of Rs. 3,300 crores, 10 lakh tonnes of steel will be produced annually, the Chief Minister said.

JSW Steel Limited would invest Rs 8,800 crore in two phases for setting up the steel plant. In the first phase, Rs 3,300 crore will be invested by the company and one million tonnes of steel will be produced in the first year. This will be upgraded to two million tonnes in the second year before hitting the three-million tonne mark subsequently. The steel plant would create employment opportunities for 6,500 people directly or indirectly.

