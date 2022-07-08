YSR Jayanthi 2022: AP CM YS Jagan Pens Emotional Note For Father

AMARAVATI: On the occasion of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s 73rd anniversary, his son and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy penned an emotional message in remembrance of his father ahead of the YSRCP Plenary session being held in Guntur on Friday.

" Dear father, I always see your glimpse and form in the smiles of crores of people who admired you. Your life always serves as an inspiration for me, where you have kept your promises and lived by your ideology to which you were bound till the last breath. Your aspirations and ideas for people’s welfare are the guiding force for this government," YS Jagan stated in his tweet.

AP CM YS Jagan Pens Emotional Tweet For His Father Dr YSR On His 73 Birth Anniversary

నాన్నా.. మిమ్మ‌ల్ని ఆరాధించే కోట్ల మంది చిరున‌వ్వుల్లో నిత్యం మీ రూపం క‌నిపిస్తూనే ఉంటుంది. ఇచ్చిన మాట, న‌మ్మిన సిద్ధాంతం కోసం ఆఖ‌రి శ్వాస వ‌ర‌కు క‌ట్టుబ‌డి జీవించిన మీ జీవిత‌మే నాకు స్ఫూర్తి. ప్ర‌జా సంక్షేమం కోసం మీరు చేసిన ఆలోచ‌న‌లు ఈ ప్ర‌భుత్వానికి మార్గ‌ద‌ర్శకం. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 8, 2022

Also Read: YSRCP Plenary: YS Vijayamma Announces Resignation As Party President!