AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of the 73rd birth anniversary of the late leader, former chief minister of erstwhile AP late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, penned an emotional note in commemoration of his father.

In his message written in Telugu, YS Jagan while describing the leader’s qualities said that his ever smiling face was like a weapon bequeathed to him, the fighting spirit was the strength that he imbibed. The quality to always fulfill promises was like a lesson learned and YSR’s aspirations were his legacy, he stated. Stating further YS Jagan said, “ I see you in the happiness and the smiling faces of the people of the State and at every instance as I conduct my duty, I continue to follow and reminiscence your footsteps...

Check Out YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's message in Telugu here:

The AP State government has decided to organise ‘YSR Rythu Dinotsavam’ on July 8, the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Special programs are being held across the state on Thursday in commemoration of the leader.

