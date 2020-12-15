YSR Jalakala Scheme: One Borewell Per Family

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched YSR Jalakala, a Rs 2,340 crore scheme to drill 2 lakh borewells for small and marginal farmers belonging to arid and upland areas of the state free of cost in the upcoming four years. The AP government has made it clear that only one member from the family of a farmer is eligible to apply for a free bore under the YSR Jala Kala scheme.

According to the reports, applications have been received for three or four bores in the same area in the name of other family members of the same family. According to the WALTA act, distance between one bore and another should be at least 200 meters. Now, the government has made necessary changes and additions in the eligibility rules of the scheme.

Panchayati Raj Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna on Monday issued orders. According to the new orders, if a member of a family is granted a free bore in the scheme, another member of the family will be disqualified from applying for the scheme.

Here are the new guidelines: