The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday launched yet another welfare scheme named YSR Jala Kala. Under this scheme, three lakh agriculture borewells would be drilled at a cost of Rs 2,340 crore in 144 assembly constituencies and 19 semi-urban assembly in a time period of four years. During YS Jagan's padayatra, he came to know the problems faced by the farmers. YS Jagan promised to provide borewells to farmers having fields in uplands. Now, he kept his promise.

Launching the scheme, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that, "Around two lakh farmers will be benefitted under this scheme and additional five lakh acres will be brought into cultivation. This initiative can be used by all the eligible farmers by applying either online or through village secretariats, and their application status can be monitored at every level."

A software application has also been created by the state government to track the scheme's implementation. Farmers can receive text updates at each point on the status of their apps through their registered mobile phone numbers.

The drilling of borewells will be taken up in a scientific method so as to protect the environment and will ensure that the underground water resources would not be depleted. All the borewells dug under this scheme would be geotagged.

The main aim of this scheme is to improve the livelihood of the farmers and thereby improves the GSDP under the primary sector. A qualified geologist would conduct a groundwater survey and a digital photograph with geo-tag will be taken by the authorities. If a borewell fails, farmers can also avail a second chance. Priority will be given to small, marginal and SC/ST/Women farmers.

The free electricity scheme was started by YS Rajashekara Reddy and now the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Jala Kala Scheme. YS Jagan's government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. Earlier, Jagan's government also introduced Rythu Bharosa Kendras to facilitate farmers with seeds, fertilisers.

The new electricity meters will give data on consumption and the bill amount for power consumed would be transferred to the farmer's bank accounts directly and they will pay it to the discoms.

The previous government has left a debt of Rs 8,655 crore and farmers have been neglected. YS Jagan's government has increased the feeder capacity by spending Rs 1,700 crore due to which farmers can avail 9 hours of free power supply during day time.