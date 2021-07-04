YSR Jagananna Colonies: AP Creates New Record In Laying Foundation Stones For Houses

Andhra Pradesh government is keeping all its efforts to complete the construction of houses in the specified time frame. Special programmes have been conducted on July 1,3 and 5th. On July 1st, foundation stone was laid for the construction of 2,11,413 houses. On July 3rd, it was 1.28 lakh and on July 5th, foundation stone was laid for the construction of 2,90,907 houses. This is the first time in the history of the country that a total of 2,90,907 beneficiaries performed a ground breaking ceremony.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there should not be any poor family without home in the state and the dream of the poor for housing is realised with YS Jagananna Housing Colonies scheme. He said that “We have taken up the first phase of construction in the 175 Assembly constituencies and by June 22 next year, the houses will be ready."