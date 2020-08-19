AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inspected the model house constructed under the YSR housing scheme. The model house was constructed by the Housing Department within a budget of Rs 2.5 lakh at the Boat House in Tadepalli.

The house was constructed within a cent of land with an affordable budget of Rs 2.5 lakh. This house has a 40-yard hall, bedroom, kitchen and porch. Officials said the construction of the house was completed at a very low cost.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has been allotting houses towards making the objective of 'housing for all' a reality in AP. The state government will distribute house site pattas to 30 lakh poor people across the state.



Under the YSR housing scheme, the state government has allocated an amount of Rs 7,000 crore for providing houses to poor people in the state based on the eligibility criteria which is fixed for the applicants of the YSR housing scheme.

The state government has acquired 44,000 acres of land, both from the government and private persons for the purpose of building the houses. The state government has spent more than Rs 7,000 crore for this scheme.

