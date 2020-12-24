YSR Housing Scheme 2020: AP Govt To Build Energy Efficient Homes For The Poor

This 25th December will leave an impression on welfare governance. Under the dynamic leadership of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, history is being made in AP with free housing site ‘pattas’ to 30,75,755 women beneficiaries. Moreover, the construction work of 15,60,000 houses in the first phase will be initiated on the same day.

For this flagship programme, the AP government has acquired 68,361 acres, valued at Rs 23,535 crore. In the first phase, 16 lakh houses will be constructed. Each house is expected to cost Rs 1.8 lakh, and a total of Rs 28,800 crore will be spent on the scheme. Construction of second phase of YSR Pedalandariki illu is to commence on December 25, As many as 28.30 lakh houses will be built in phases over three years.

In regards to TIDCO housing, the N. Chandrababu Naidu led government had left a debt of Rs 3200 Crore for constructing 2,62,216 houses, of which 1,43,600 houses with 300 sq ft, 44,300 houses with 365 sq ft, and 74,300 houses with 430 sq ft are under construction. So far, the AP government cleared Rs 1200 Crore debt and soon the rest of the amount will be cleared in two phases.

In addition to this, the state government will start a week-long campaign from December 23 asking the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses to choose from Chandrababu’s or Jagan’s housing scheme. The volunteers will clearly explain both the schemes and take the opinion of the beneficiary. On the same day (Dec 25), the government shall allocate the 300 sqft houses to the beneficiaries through the agreement of sale by paying just one rupee.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching the distribution of the house site ‘pattas’ and will interact with women beneficiaries while inaugurating a model house at Komaragiri village.

To make sure houses are energy efficient, state government is building energy efficient project in Andhra Pradesh with the support of BEE and Swiss Confederation and with the assistance of APSECM in economically housing programme. Under the programme, innovative Indo-Swiss energy efficient and thermally comfortable (EETC) technology building designs would be incorporated in the houses, which is affordable and helps to reduce temperature by 2-4 degrees inside the houses comparing to the outside temperature. It also ensures minimum 20 per cent electricity savings, also promotes safe and healthier environment in the houses. It will be a great boon for cost-effective housing for low-income groups.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to ensure adequate decent accommodation, providing basic amenities and creating best living environment and providing socio-economic improvement in quality of life.

District wise houses Proposed to be taken up under Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu

1. Srikakulam - 140,304

2. Vizianagaram - 136,505

3. Visakhapatnam - 286,615

4. East Godavari - 327,929

5. West Godavari - 225,862

6. Krishna - 274,649

7. Guntur - 326,737

8. Prakasam -147,243

9. SPSR Nellore - 150,735

10. Chittoor - 238,209

11. YSR Kadapa -167,239

12. Ananthapuramu -217,324

13. Kurnool - 190,876