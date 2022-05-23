YSR Family Pays Tributes to YS Raja Reddy On His 24th Death Anniversary At Pulivendula

YSR KADAPA: Today ( Monday 23rd) marks the 24th death anniversary of YS Raja Reddy father of the late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.YSR family members paid floral tributes to the leader at the YS Raja Reddy Ghat in Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district.

Special prayers were conducted by Dr YSR’s brother YS Sudhikar Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy, Dr EC Sugunamma at the YS Raja Reddy Ghat. Tirupati YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy laid a garland at Raja Reddy's tomb. YS Manohar Reddy paid homage to YS Raja Reddy statue in YS Raja Reddy Park, along with the YSRC Party cadre.

