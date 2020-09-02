AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to his father and late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the eve of YSR's 11th death anniversary. The family members and party leaders paid floral tributes at the YSR Ghat, Idupulapaya in Kadapa district.

YS Vijayamma, YS Bharathi, and other family members along with TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, Ravindranath Reddy, Amarnath Reddy, and YSR Congress party leaders attended the event.

YS Jagan reached Kadapa on Tuesday evening. He is on a two-day visit to the Kadapa district. On Tuesday, AP CM boarded a special flight at Gannavaram airport at 4 pm and arrived at Kadapa airport by 4:45 pm. He was accompanied by his wife YS Bharathi and a few other officials.