Dr. GKD Prasad of the YSR Dalit Social Media at Visakhapatnam is inviting articles about the various schemes, developmental programs, and revolutionary decisions promulgated for public welfare, by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Government in Andhra Pradesh.

There are at least 28 welfare schemes being run by the Y.S. Jagan Reddy government, of which 23 have Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The writer should be able to analyze the changes that have taken place after the several welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, introduction of English medium, Village Volunteer system, Rythu Bharosa, Arogyasree, Arogya Asara, Vahanamitra, Vasati Divana, Vidya Deevena, etc.

The essay should be in Telugu.

It should be between 500–800 words.

Only open documents are allowed.

It can be typed in PageMaker 7.0 or Unicode and sent.

Along with 20 essays selected for the prizes, another 20 essays which have shown flair in the analysis will be published as a book.

The first essay will get prize money of Rs. 10,000, two essays (Rs. 5,000), three essays (Rs. 3,000), four (Rs. 2,000), five essays (Rs. 1000) prizes will be given. A cash prize of RS 1,000 will be given to those articles which have been published.

The Prizes will be given on the day of the book launch.

Last date for sending articles: April 30, 2022.

WhatsApp number to send the articles: 9393111740.

Articles can be sent by E-mail to: srdalitsocialmedia @ gmail.com