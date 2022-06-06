Amaravati: Ruling YSR Congress party on Monday released the list of key people who would be leading the campaign for the upcoming Atmakur by-election. The party has appointed in-charge leaders for six mandals in Atmakur bypolls. YSRCP is aiming for a massive victory in the bypoll which was necessitated with the sudden demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy and now the party has fielded his younger brother in the by-election.

Ananthasagaram Mandal - Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy

AS Pet Mandal - Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanadh Reddy

Atmakur Urban - Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, MLA Gadikota Srikanth

Atmakur Rural - Civil Supplies Minister Karumuru Nageswara Rao, MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy

Chejarla Mandal - Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja, MLA Kodali Nani

Marripadu Mandal - Public Relations Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopal Krishna, MLA Anil Kumar Yadav

Sangam Mandal - Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy



Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Fight For Alliances And Not People: RJ Roja

