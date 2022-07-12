YSR Congress Fully Supports Droupadi Murmu, Says CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that YSR Congress Party is extending full support to NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who visited Mangalagiri town in Andhra Pradesh and met the Chief Minister YS Jagan, YSRCP MPs and MLAs to seek their support in the upcoming Presidential election.

While speaking at an event, which was held to receive the NDA's presidential nominee, in Mangalagiri, the Chief Minister said we need to ensure Murmu’s win in the Presidential election scheduled to be held on July 18.

“This is the first time a tribal woman has got a chance to be a presidential candidate. From the beginning, YSRCP has been striving for social justice. Ours is a government that has made social justice a reality. We all have to vote for Murmu and ensure her win. Make sure that not a single vote is wasted,” YS Jagan said.

The YSRCP with 31 MPs and 151 MLAs has pledged its support to Murmu in the presidential election.

Also Read: Weather Alert: CM YS Jagan Directs District Collectors to Stay Vigilant