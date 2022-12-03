YSR Congress Extends Support to Rayalaseema Garjana at Kurnool

Kurnool: YSR Congress party has extended support to the Rayalaseema Garjana which is being held at Kurnool on Monday, December 5, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said on Saturday. He said the Joint Action Committee (JAC) is fighting for the development of Rayalaseema and also stepping up pressure on the state government to set up a High Court in Kurnool district.

The ruling YSR Congress party is planning to establish Kurnool as the judicial capital. The organisers of Rayalaseema Garjana are making elaborate arrangements at the STBC college grounds. The officials of district administration have inspected the venue and drawn up a plan to regulate the traffic around the college grounds.

