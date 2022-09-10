YSR Cheyutha Scheme Extends Last Date for Submitting Applications

The government has extended the application date for the YSR Cheyutha scheme till the 11th of this month. The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial aid to eligible women who have completed 45 years of age this year. The government is providing financial assistance of Rs 75,000 to women in the age group of 45-60 years belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities in four installments at the rate of Rs 18,750 per annum under the YSR Cheyutha scheme.

More than 25 lakh women across the state have already received the amount. The government handed over an amount of Rs. 9,179.67 crores to the beneficiaries. The government is making arrangements to provide the third installment of financial assistance to the beneficiaries of the YSR Cheyutha Scheme on 22nd of this month. Initially, the deadline for receiving applications from the newly qualified candidates was the 5th of this month, which has been extended to the 7th of this month.

