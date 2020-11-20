YSR Cheyutha, Aasara Scheme Beneficiaries To Get Dairy Cattle

Amaravati, Nov 19: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch first phase of distribution of dairy cattle to the beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes on November 26.

In the first phase the virtual distribution of milch cattle will take place in 400 villages covering Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

During a review meeting held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that care should be taken in selection of breed of the animals to be purchased to ensure good returns. The Chief Minister said the Purchase Committee should include people with technical expertise, insurance company representatives and bankers. He said veterinary services should also be strengthened by filling up vacant posts in Animal Husbandry Department.

The Chief Minister told the officials that dairy cattle should be treated within RBKs level for any veterinary issues. He said that the video conferencing facilities being set up under RBKs should be utilized to provide treatment to cattle and focus should be laid on setting up of call centers to provide veterinary services to animals. The Chief Minister said animal feed should be free of chemicals and should be prepared with natural ingredients. Diseases like cancer are on the rise due to food contaminated with chemicals; he said and added that focus should be on organic food. The Chief Minister directed the officials to give priority to organic milk and meat and to promote organic milk brand by creating awareness among women on organic methods in order to get more returns.

The Officials said 4.68 lakh women have opted for cows and buffaloes and 2.49 lakh women opted for sheep and goats so far and the unit cost is Rs 75,000 and the project cost is Rs 5,386 crore. Government has planned to distribute 2,11,780 cows, 2,57,211 buffaloes, 1,51,671 sheep and 97,480 goats across the state. Animal Husbandry Department officials will conduct physical verification of every animal being given to the beneficiary and register the list of beneficiaries under RBKs. The health card of cattle will carry veterinary details and output measure.

In regard to retail stores started by the women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara schemes, the officials said, 78,000 shops have been opened in urban and rural areas till date. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take options from 2.78 lakh new beneficiaries identified in second phase of the YSR Cheyutha scheme.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appalaraju and other officials attended the meeting.