As YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stormed to power in 2019 with a huge majority, he promised to usher in ‘Rajanna Rajyam’, the revival of golden days of his late father Dr YS Rajashekhar Reddy, whose rule was synonymous with welfare governance. The governance of both the illustrious father and the dynamic son with their pro-people's policies has been lauded by the citizens.

Have a look at the similarities in the governance of YSR and YS Jagan:

Aarogyasri Scheme

YS Rajasekhara Reddy's flagship scheme Aarogyasri aimed to provide quality healthcare to the poor. With the aim of "health for all", Dr. YSR in 2007 launched the scheme whose beneficiaries were the families below the poverty line with an annual income of Rs. 2 lakh.

The YS Jagan government set up the Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. The Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Insurance scheme is unique in its applicability since no other State/ government agency has provided universal health coverage to the poor.

YS Jagan took the income cap higher and said the programme will be accessible to people with an income of less than Rs 5 lakh per annum, while the medical illness cover has increased to over 2,000 ailments, including cancer and cochlear implant for deaf and dumb. Not just that, the government's flagship 'YSR Arogya Asara' scheme provides pension of Rs 5,000 per month to a beneficiary for the period he/she is advised to undergo rest by doctor post-surgery under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

Farmers Welfare

Dr. YSR brought in a slew of schemes aimed at alleviating the condition of the farmer, including free electricity to the tiller. As part of his 'Green Andhra' vision, Dr. YSR-led Congress government provided free electricity to the agriculture sector.

Jalayagnam, Dr. YSR's pioneering initiative to provide irrigation and drinking water to all parts of the state, was a far-sighted step to turn all regions of Andhra Pradesh into verdant expanses. Polavaram, Veligonda in Prakasam district, and Pranahita-Chevella lift irrigation project in Telangana, are among a few of the many irrigation projects Dr. YSR envisioned for a green Andhra Pradesh.

YS Jagan too, initiated a slew of measures for farmers and took his father's vision ahead with a modern touch. The YSRCP government released Rs 2,800 crore as investment incentive ahead of the kharif season under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, benefiting nearly 50 lakh farmers.

The government also launched Janata Bazaars and e-marketing systems. Not just that, the government also recently under YSR Rythu Bharosa launched Free Borewells programme, that aims to drill bore wells free of cost for the needy and eligible farmers to irrigate every acre of arable land by engaging drilling contractors (on rate contract basis) for each Parliamentary constituency.

Padayatra (Walkathon)

To connect to the masses, Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, undertook a three-month-long Padyatra covering 1,475 kilometres, meeting people across several districts of Andhra Pradesh. This contributed to the 'People's Leader’s' success in the 2004 elections and becoming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Emulating his father, the YSRCP chief started ‘Praja Sankalpa Padayatra’ at RK Valley in his native Kadapa district after paying homage at the grave of his father. He covered 125 Assembly segments in 13 districts of the state in 430 days. The 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra was started on November 6, 2017 and ended on January 9, 2019. It is in this Yatra, that he promised 'Navratnalu' and has fulfilled his promise.

Plum Posts to Women leaders:

In Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy Cabinet, P. Sabita Indra Reddy shattered the political glass ceiling and made history by becoming the first woman to head the home ministry in any state. Fondly referred to by the late Dr. YSR as ‘Chevella Chellamma’, her constituency was almost always the preferred location for the launch of every programme by the then Congress government.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Mekathoti Sucharita, a Dalit woman, as the state home minister. Mekathoti Sucharita was inducted into the Congress by the late Dr YSR after he spotted her during his historic ‘padayatra’ in 2003.

108,104 ambulances

Pioneer in the launch of 108 ambulances, it was Dr. YSR who brought this scheme which was later emulated by various other states. Dr. YSR also started 104 services known as Mobile Medical Units, aimed to provide medical services to the people living in remote areas, rural and tribal areas which do not have quick access to hospitals and medical facilities.

The YS Jagan government also carried it forward and launched 1,088 brand new ambulances recently. Equipped with the latest technology, high-end medical equipment and advanced features, the new ambulances are equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and can also undertake emergency childbirth procedures.

For the first time, 26 neo-natal ambulance units are being inducted into the fleet of 412 new ''108'' ambulances, where 104 of them are advanced life support vehicles and 282 are basic life support vehicles. In addition to these, to cater to the interior and remote villages, 676 Mobile Medical Units (MMU) of ''104'' emergency services are being introduced. The 26 neonatal ambulances in the fleet are equipped to shift newborns and infants to hospitals in emergency cases.

The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper health care monitoring by doctors.

Education

Fees Reimbursement is an education sponsorship Programme initiated by YSR, which brought a revolutionary change in the education sector and provided 100 per cent fees reimbursement to students belonging to Economically Backward Class communities, BC, SC, ST, minorities, benefiting, around 33 lakh people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched his government’s flagship programme ‘Amma Vodi’ meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. The government released Rs 6,318 crore for the scheme. This financial assistance scheme credits Rs 15,000 each into the accounts of around 43 lakh mothers for the benefit of 82 lakh children in the state.

The Amma Vodi scheme is a first of its kind in the country to bring about historical changes in the education system of the state of AP.

Indiramma Illu:

Indiramma Illu, which started in 2006 and implemented during the YSR regime. Houses were given to the houseless poor. Around 40 Lakh people benefited from this scheme between 2006-2009.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, also fulfilling his dream of providing housing for all, said that over 30 lakh people living Below Poverty Line (BPL) would be given housing site pattas on Independence Day this year. The government purchased lands extending over 62,000 acres and is spending Rs 7,500 crore to build houses for the poor.