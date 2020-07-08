AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family reached Idupulapaya in YSR Kadapa district on Tuesday ahead of the birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajashekara Reddy. CM YS Jagan along with his family members, ministers, and MLAs will pay tributes at YSR Ghat to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Dr. YSR on Wednesday at 8.10 AM. Later, CM will participate in various other programmes.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate a new building complex at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) near the YSR circle, RK Valley. The new academic block was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 139.83 crores.

YS Jagan will inaugurate the 3 MW Solar Plant. To reduce the power consumption by IIIT, a 3 MW Solar Plant was constructed in an area of 18 acres in IIIT, besides peacock park in Idupulapaya. Currently, RK Valley IIIT is paying Rs. 7.66 per unit and with the new solar plant, IIT can pay Rs. 3.45 per unit, as a result Rs. 1.81 crore will be saved.

After that Jagan will unveil the statue of YSR at RK Valley.

CM Jagan will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a computer centre and it will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.10.10 crore.

He will also lay foundation stone for YSR Auditorium in the IIIT campus.

Ahead of the CM's visit to Kadapa, district Collector Harikiran along with Joint Collector Saikanth Varma and SP KKN Anburajan have already inspected arrangements at Idupalapaya. The officers had inspected the YSR Ghat, the statue of YSR, newly-constructed IIIT classrooms, helipad and other places where CM is scheduled to visit. In view of COVID-19 spread, only limited people will be allowed to the events. The police department has made all the security arrangements at RK Valley IIIT.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and other senior party leaders will pay tributes to the Mahaneta Dr. YS Rajashekara Reddy at the party office in Tadepalligudem.