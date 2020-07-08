AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members paid tributes at YSR Ghat, Idupulapaya on Wednesday. On the occasion of 71st birth anniversary of Dr. YSR, YS Jagan and his family members visited YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. YSR's wife YS Vijayamma, YS Bharati Reddy, YS Sharmila, Brother Anil Kumar, MP YS Avinash Reddy, Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and various other YSR Congress party leaders attended the event.

After paying tributes to Dr.YSR, YS Jagan launched the book, 'Nalo... Natho YSR' book. The book was written by YS Vijayamma. The book is all about the association of YS Vijayamma with YSR. CM YS Jagan speaking on the occasion said that YSR handled various responsibilities as son, father, brother, husband, son-in-law, father-in-law, friend, and a leader. He lauded his father as a great political leader.

CM YS Jagan will participate in various programmes in IIIT and will lay foundation stones for the construction of some buildings. Ahead of the CM's visit to Kadapa, district Collector Harikiran along with Joint Collector Saikanth Varma and SP KKN Anburajan have already inspected arrangements at Idupalapaya. The officers had inspected the YSR Ghat, the statue of YSR, newly-constructed IIIT classrooms, helipad, and other places where CM is scheduled to visit. In view of COVID-19 spread, only limited people will be allowed to the events. Everyone will be screened. The police department has made all the security arrangements at RK Valley IIIT.

Commemorating Mahaneta Dr. YS. Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary today, the Government of Andhra Pradesh pays rich homage to the great soul by observing it as 'YSR Rythu Dinotsavam.'