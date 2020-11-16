AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government issued a G.O. with directives on how to pay the beneficiaries under the YSR Bima Scheme on Friday. As per the instructions, any beneficiary enrolled in the scheme should receive the compensation within seven days of receipt of the claim application, it said. The G.O. also laid out rules to be followed for providing compensation to the families of the beneficiaries of those who have died normally, those who have died in an accident, and those who have been disabled in an accident. Rs 10,000 will be provided for immediate relief, as per the rules.

The G.O. also laid out the responsibilities of the Village, Ward Volunteers, Welfare Assistants, Bank Staff, District Level YSR Bhima Call Centres, Insurance Company, DRDA PDs in this process.

The GO also issued the time frame for claims registration, immediate assistance, uploading of documents, collection of documents from the nominee, accidental death, FIR in case of disability, attachment of relevant police and medical certificates for proof, submission of all issues to the bank, verification of claims, issuance of compensation and resolving any issues, etc.

Nominees include wife, 21-year-old son, unmarried daughter, widowed daughter, if they are staying with the beneficiary, parents dependent on beneficiary No other person except the widowed daughter-in-law or her children should be nominated. Identity cards will be issued to the beneficiary along with a Unique Identification Number (Unique ID), and the policy number.

Details of the scheme include:

Coverage of 2.50 crore unorganized workers.

Convergence of Central Schemes, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Aam Admi Bima Yojana .

Scheme Benefits: Rs.2 lakh for 18-50 years and Rs.30,000/- for 51-60 years towards natural death, Rs.5 lakh for accident death and total disability and Rs.2.50 lakh for partial disability for 18-70 years.

Scholarship Rs.1,200/- for children (up to two children) studying 9th, 10th, Inter and ITI.

Total online claim settlement process. Rs.5,000/- paid within (2) days towards funeral expenses and total balance amount paid on 11th day or 13th day death ceremony. (Source http://www.bima.ap.gov.in/)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, launched the YSR Bima scheme last month, which was intended to benefit 1.41 crore families by providing insurance cover. The State government will be paying Rs 510 crore every year as a premium, and will stand by families during hard times by providing financial assistance through insurance cover.

All families with white ration cards are eligible for this scheme and village/ward volunteers will visit the families and enrol the names of the primary householders.The list of enrolled insurance holders will be displayed in the village secretariats. YS Jagan also announced immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to families through village and ward secretariats under the YSR Bima Scheme.