The YSR Aarogyasri Scheme has turned a saviour for more than one lakh Covid-19 patients who availed of free treatment in the last year since the Coronavirus pandemic started. The Andhra Pradesh State government has spent Rs 309 crore for extending the Aarogyasri benefit to 1,00,033 Covid-19 patients, who have received free treatment in various private hospitals across the State.

The medical bills paid by the government were more than the annual family income of the beneficiaries in some cases. Andhra Pradesh is the first State in the country to include Covid-19 in the healthcare system of the government.

Within days of the outbreak of the pandemic in the State, it was included in the list of medical and health procedures of Aarogyasri, the State’s flagship healthcare scheme.

Under the scheme, all the people having an Aarogyasri card can avail of healthcare services in empanelled hospitals free of cost if the bill exceeds Rs 1,000. The bills of beneficiaries irrespective of the amount were cleared.

- Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries and IT

- Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries and IT

Testimony for AP CM YS Jagan efficient governance: The inclusion of COVID-19 in the Arogyasri scheme has so far provided free medical services to over one lakh people in the state. This is a testimony to the efficient administration and implementation of welfare schemes by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

- Parimal Natwani, YSRCP Rajya Sabha Member