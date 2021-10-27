YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University Kadapa Offers Special Course in Game Designing

Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa is offering a unique four-year program in game designing, which is the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh engineering institutions. The training is predicted to be in high demand because most individuals, regardless of age, enjoy playing online games.

According to senior faculty member P. Uma Devi, game designing is a very satisfying career option for students. She stated that the gaming sector is quickly growing and the salary levels are also high.

According to Umadevi, video game designers have had good opportunities since 2019, and they will continue. Based on estimations, 32,090 new jobs will be available by 2029, representing a 2.28 percent increase over the next few years.

Also Read: Khammam, Vizianagaram Among Most Climate-vulnerable Districts: CEEW Study

Jobs in 3D modelling, animation, design documentation, game balance, interactive narrative, interface design, and gamification will be available. Students who take these courses and they have the option of pursuing a career in the IT industry.

EAPCET is open to those who have finished their intermediate in the MPC stream or have a diploma. The institution has a total of 60 seats available, 15 of which are under management quota. Students can learn more by visiting the university's website, drysrafu.ac.in.