AMARAVATI: The sixth meeting of State SC, ST Development Council was held at the Camp office on Friday under the chairmanship of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On this occasion, the authorities briefed the chief minister about the expenditure spent for the welfare of SC, STs in the state after YSRCP came to power. Ministers who attended the meeting hailed the efforts of the chief minister for the overall development of SCs and STs and also said the new schemes introduced in the state benefited the underprivileged in a way that was never seen in the history of the state before.

In 2018-19, Rs 8,903.44 crore was spent on SCs and Rs 2,902.61 crores were expended for STs, the officials told the CM. Similarly, Rs 11,205.41 crores were spent for SCs in 2019-20. Rs 3,669.42 crores were spent on STs. For this year (2020-21), the government has spent Rs 15,735 crores for SCs and Rs 5,177 crores for STs, including new support schemes. So far, 77,27,033 SCs and 24,55,286 STs totalling 1,01,82,319 people have benefited, the officials informed CM Jagan.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan said, "We have introduced many welfare schemes after coming to power in the state. Now, all the people in the state are getting benefits from these schemes. ‘Aasara’, ‘Cheyutha’ are the schemes that will be implemented this year. With this, the money spent for the welfare of SCs and STs will increase significantly. YSR Aasara will benefit at least 25 lakh women while around 90 lakh women will be benefited from YSR Cheyutha.”

The chief minister said that both these schemes will go a long way in making women empowerment a reality.