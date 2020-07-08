TADEPALLY: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu had not paid interest dues to the tune of Rs 1150 crores on agricultural loans. He said all those dues are being directly deposited into the bank accounts of 57 lakh farmers.

“We are paying all the dues to the farmers as part of the zero interest scheme. I am proud to proclaim today that ours is a pro-farmer government,” YS Jagan asserted. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Farmers Day event held at the camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. The AP CM, on this occasion, released 1,054 crores to the farmers under interest-free loans which were kept pending by the previous TDP regime. The government has already released Rs 96.50 crores under interest-free loans to the farmers in the state so far. A total of Rs 1,150 crore were kept pending by the previous TDP government under this scheme.

Along with this, Chief Minister YS Jagan also released Rs 54.6 crore dues, which were to be paid by the previous government to the farmers coming under the periphery of five cooperative Sugar factories. Using the remote control mode, he also laid a foundation stone for the construction of a 125-feet Dr BR Ambedkar statue at the Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada. He also interacted with officials and farmers from the camp office.

YS Jagan said that Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy is a leader who has strived for the welfare of farmers. He had signed on file which provides free electricity to the farmers. He also waived off the dues of electricity bills of the farmers. Now, in the state, we are providing a benefit of Rs 50,000 to every farmer. YSR’s name is synonymous with schemes like Arogyasri, Fee Reimbursement and 108, 104 ambulance services. We are celebrating YSR's birth anniversary as Farmer's Day in the state. Payments of Kharif season loan interest for the year 2019-20 would be made in the month of October and Rabi crop loan interest amount would be paid in March, YS Jagan said.