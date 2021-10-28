YS Viveka Case Updates: CBI Files Preliminary Chargesheet

YSR KADAPA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday has filed a preliminary chargesheet against four persons in connection with the alleged murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. As per reports the CBI has filed a charge sheet against T Gangi Reddy, Yadati Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy and Shaik Dasthagiri before the judicial magistrate of Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district.

"CBI had registered a case on July 9, 2020, on the orders of High Court of Andhra Pradesh and taken over the investigation of Cr. No. 84/2019, earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh)," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said. During the investigation, the CBI had arrested two of the four persons during August and September, and they are presently in judicial custody, he said, adding that the others are on bail. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

