YS Viveka Case: Court Questions CBI on Dastagiri's Absence

A special court questioned the CBI on the absence of Dastagiri, who is A-4 in the YS Viveka murder case. Dastagiri failed to appear for the trial.

The judge expressed her anger stating all the accused had been asked to be present. Directing all to appear for further hearing, the court adjourned the hearing to March 31.

Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy and Sivashankar Reddy, who are remand prisoners in Chanchalguda Jail, were produced by the police during the investigation of the case. Another accused, Erra Gangireddy was also present. The judge disclosed that some pages were missing in the sealed cover given by the CBI, so it was sent back.

The court also ordered to speed up the investigation of the case and adjourned it. Later, the police again shifted the three accused to Chanchalguda Jail. Meanwhile, as part of precautionary measures, 15 supporters of MP Avinash Reddy were arrested by Sultanbazar police and taken to Afzalganj police station.