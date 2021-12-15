YS Viveka Case: AP High Court Directs CBI To File Counter Affidavit

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file a counter affidavit in the petitions filed by T Gangi Reddy and G Umashankar Reddy challenging the proceedings issued by Kadapa principal assistant sessions judge allowing Shaik Dasthagiri to turn approver and granting him pardon in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The petitioners who are also the accused in the case filed separate petitions to this effect.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, senior counsels B Adinarayana Rao and T Niranjan Reddy said the statement of Dastagiri has been recorded in the chargesheet under section 164 CrPC as an accused. Once the statement was recorded under 164 CrPC cannot record his statement again by the court after he turned approver. In this context, the petitioners sought directions from the high court to prevent the same. The Pulivendula court is preparing to record the testimony of the accused as a witness they said. This would cause irreparable damage to them, they stated.

Arguing on behalf of the CBI, A Chennakeshavulu sought time to file a counter affidavit in the matter. Allowing his request, Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy directed the CBI to file a counter-affidavit with full details and adjourned the case for further hearing to next week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a preliminary chargesheet against four persons- Tummala Gangi Reddy, Yadati Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy and Shaik Dasthagiri in connection with the alleged murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. As per reports, the CBI has filed a charge sheet at Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district.

