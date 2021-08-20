HYDERABAD: YSR Congress Party Honorary President Smt YS Vijayamma on Thursday, unveiled the ‘Leader to Leader’ diary written by novelist Vempalli Niranjan Reddy. The diary features the highlights and major milestones in the life of the late leader Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and also that of his son, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media after the launch, Niranjan Reddy said that he was a follower of the late Dr YSR and he had first published the diary in the year 2010. Since the book has been receiving tremendous response and was being published for the past 11 years.

Apart from the events of the late leader, the book also contains important milestones of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy including the Odarpu Yatra, Praja Sankalpa Yatra, and the Rythu Bharosa, the author said.