YS Vijayamma Quits as YSRCP Honourary President

YS Vijayamma has resigned from the post of Honorary President of YSRCP. She made the announcement on the inaugural day of the two-day Plenary session of the Party which began here on Friday.

She said that her daughter needs her support who is fighting in Telangana by floating a political party YSRTP to carry forward the legacy of YS Rajashekar Reddy. She clarified that she decided to quit the post so that it should not create trouble for her children and to put an end to all the controversies surrounding her post as honorary president in both parties.

“Sharmila is fighting to establish a Rajanna Rajyam in Telangana, the welfare government of YSR. I have decided to stand by her in her fight and my blessings would always be with Jagan, as his mother. I never imagined such a situation would ever arise and I don't know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God," she added and expressed anguish over the release of a fake resignation letter on social media.

On this occasion, she thanked people for their overwhelming support to her family since the demise of YSR and for standing by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his tough times. She asserted that her son would retain power in 2024 polls, registering a massive victory as he is a role model to youth and a man of the masses implementing welfare schemes benefiting all sections of the society.

