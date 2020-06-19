AMARAVATI: YSRCP president and mother of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Vijayamma on Friday launched "Prati Dinam Praja Hitam" book which was written under the guidance of Andhra Pradesh National Media Advisor Devulapalli Amar.

The event, which was held in Hyderabad on Friday, was attended by Amar and Vijayamma along with some other dignitaries.

The book covers a number of initiatives undertaken by YS Jagan during his one year rule.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayamma congratulated the state government led by YS Jagan for successfully implementing 90 per cent of the election promises within a year after coming to power in the state.

YS Vijayamma said that state government will distribute housing site pattas to the homeless on July 8 as promised by CM.

The CM's mother appreciated the state government's efforts in effectively combatting the COVID-19 pandemic by conducting more than six lakh coronavirus tests in the state. She added that AP is the first state in the country to take up COVID-19 tests on such a massive scale.

She stated CM is taking up all the projects to turn AP as Haritrandhra Pradesh.