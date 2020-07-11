AMARAVATI: ‘Naalo..Natho YSR’ book, a compilation of YSRCP Honorary President YS Vijayamma’s memoirs about her husband and legendary leader Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is receiving overwhelming response from the Telugu readers. In a proof of late YSR’s popularity among Telugus, the book has been sold out within hours of the beginning of its sale online, thereby creating a new record in online book sales.

Published by Emesco Books, the book was lapped up within hours of the opening of its sale online. As a result, it turned out to be a complete sellout within 24 hours, thus setting a new benchmark in online sales. Even a decade after his demise, YSR continues to be the most popular leader in Andhra Pradesh politics. The fact that the book was a compilation of YS Vijayamma’s memories of the political stalwart has only generated added curiosity among the readers to know more about their favourite reader.

The contents of the book turned out to be a big hit with the readers who gave a 5-star rating for the incredible work. Readers were fascinated by the brilliant compilation of the memoirs penned by Vijayamma as it gives them a completely different insight into the life of the legendary leader from the closest quarter.

Buoyed by the unprecedented response and sellout of the first edition within 24 hours, Emesco Books is bringing out the second edition of the book which will be available for sale online by Monday. The book getting sold out on the very day it was made available is a unique record in itself.

Adding more sheen to this heartening success, renowned book publisher Penguin Books India has come forward to publish the English version of ‘Naalo..Naatho YSR’. Seeing its success in Telugu, the publisher intends to bring it out for the benefit of the English readers.

The book was released by YSR’s son and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Idupulapaya on July 8 on the occasion of the legendary leader’s 71st birth anniversary.

YVS Warns Against Fake Versions On Social Media

While the book has become a resounding hit, it is turning out to be a gold mine for some fraudulent elements who are circulating a fake version under its name on the social media. Warning the Telugu readers and all the ardent admirers of YSR about this, senior YSRCP leader and TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy clarified that all the versions available on the Internet and social media are fake.

He appealed to everyone to guard against the fake versions and look for only those published by Emesco Books to get hold of a genuine copy of the book.

“A fake PDF version is being circulated on social media using the name of YS Vijayamma’s book. We will proceed legally and seek stringent action against the copyright violators. We have already represented the matter to the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police for immediate action against these fraudulent elements. All YSR admirers and followers are hereby advised to exercise caution while choosing the copy of the book online,” YV Subba Reddy said.