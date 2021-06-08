YS Jagan's Letter To PM Modi to Provide Infra For AP Greenfield Colonies

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to direct the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Rural Development to support the state in creating basic infrastructure in Greenfield colonies developed in the State.

YS Jagan in his letter to Modi appraised him about the 'Pedalandariki Illu- Housing for All' scheme under the PMAY and the steps being taken by the government for the construction of houses. He shared updates about the procurement of land for the Greenfield colonies under the scheme which would contribute to sustainable development. He stated that the Government had created a new post of Join Collector - Housing specifically to oversee the housing project works. He brought to his notice that the estimated amount required was Rs 34,109 Crore and the AP Government had spent Rs 23,535 Crore so far.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sought the Centre's help in financial assistance and creating of basic infrastructure for further development of the Greenfield colonies under the PMAY housing scheme.

The Andhra Pradesh Government as part of the promise made to provide housing sites and construction of the houses for the people of the State, launched the program on June 3rd, under the aegis of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As many as 28,30,227 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 50,944 crore, where in phase -1, 15.50 lakh houses and phase -2, 12.70 lakh houses will be constructed in two phases.

After Narendra Modi's address to the Nation on Monday, YS Jagan thanked the Prime Minister for deciding to provide Covid Vaccines free to people above 18 years of age.

