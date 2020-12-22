YS Jagan's Innovative Reforms Has Changed The Face of Education System In AP

AMARAVATI: Within a span of one year of taking charge as the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy changed the face of the education system in Andhra Pradesh. More than Rs 13,000 Crores was spent on these path-breaking schemes like Nadu Nedu, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Divena, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Jagananna Gorumudda.

These schemes, which are a part of the Navaratnalu Manifesto, were formulated keeping in mind three aspects namely educational standards, infrastructure, and welfare of the children's education in the state. These schemes have set forth a different story altogether and have been well received by the people. The innovative concepts have resulted in reverse migration of students from private schools to the Government schools, which have undergone a radical transformation under the Nadu Nedu scheme. Under this scheme, the government plans to revamp over 45,000 schools by improving existing infrastructure with decent classrooms, drinking water and hygienic toilets and recreation facilities along with an English language lab to facilitate learning of the language and adapt to the new medium of study.

The endeavour of these schemes was to ensure students were better prepared for a better future. This has struck a chord with the parents as well as the students. The option of having English as a medium of study in all schools was also well received by people, who earlier did not have the option studying in this medium.

The Jagananna Amma Vodi is a flagship scheme under which Rs.15,000 is advanced to the mothers of students studying from classes 1 to12. This was to empower women to send their children to school and improve the literacy rate in the state.

Under the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, textbooks, notebooks, uniform, shoes, socks and other accessories along with a backpack are given to each student.

Under the Jagananna Gorumudda (mid-day meal scheme has been made more healthy, where children are provided nutritious food.

Allocations made so far include Rs.6,456 crore for Ammavodi, Rs.3,669 crore for Naadu Nedu, Rs.777.82 crore for Gorumudda (mid-day meal) and Rs.648 crore for Vidya Kanuka.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently directed the officials to complete Nadu-Nedu (Schools) first phase works by February and provide all facilities in welfare hostels in the second phase of Nadu- Nedu. The Chief Minister said every item in Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kit should be of good quality and the kits should be distributed to students on June 1 if the schools open on June 12 in next academic year and kits should be ready in schools by May 15, he said. He instructed the officials to plan a menu with a variety of food items everyday for students in hostels and ensure the food is served as per new menu in the hostels under Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.