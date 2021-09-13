AMARAVATI/NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking support from the Ministry to bring back Indian workers who were being ill-treated by the employers of a private company in Bahrain.

YS Jagan in his letter stated that they had sought the help of the Indian Government to bring back the workers, as a sizeable number of them were from the State of Andhra Pradesh. As they were requesting to be brought back, the Chief Minister requested that the External Affairs Ministry take steps to bring them back and that his government would fully co-operate in this regard.

Meanwhile, Minister of Fisheries, Dairy Development, and Animal Husbandry, Dr. Seediri Appalaraju on Sunday had spoken to some of the AP workers stuck in Bahrain, on phone from his camp office at Kasibugga. He was shocked to learn about their state after seeing an article published in 'Sakshi' about the hardships they were undergoing. He assured them of all support to bring them back and spoke to the AP Non-Residential Telugu Society (APNRTS) members there to help and initiate a discussion with the local government. He promised full assistance to the workers on behalf of the government if they wanted to be repatriated back to the State. He requested that the workers and their family members be brave and keep him posted about the situation there on a regular basis.

