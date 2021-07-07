YS Jagan Writes To Centre To Notify KRMB Jurisdiction And Protect AP's Interests

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again written to the Central Government seeking its immediate intervention and requesting that the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) be notified and that all the offtakes of the KRMB including the water for irrigation, power and drinking water in common reservoirs of both the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh be kept under its control and with CISF security for its operations in compliance of the provision of the APR Act of 2014.

The Chief Minister had written a 14-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in pursuance to his earlier letter written last week explaining the belligerent attitude of Telangana which continues to violate the provisions of the AP Reorganization Act,2014 and was illegally drawing water for power generation. This was resulting in the AP being deprived of its rightful share of water and also leading to the surplusing into the Bay of Bengal leading to waste of precious water, he stated. KRMB came into existence as per section 85 of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and is responsible for the administration, regulation, maintenance and operation of water projects.

In spite of instructions from KRMB not to draw water for power generation, the state of Telangana is unilaterally drawing water for power generation violating the standard operating protocol and agreements he stated in the previous letter. He called the Telangana government's order to generate power an "utter disregard of the orders issued by KRMB to stop power generation".

