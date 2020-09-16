TADEPALLI: Tollywood actor and YSRCP leader Ali called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on a courtesy visit here on Wednesday. Speaking after the meeting, he said that YS Jagan would soon emerge as the ‘best chief minister in the country’.

“I met my leader (YS Jagan) as part of a courtesy visit. Our CM has enquired about the conditions in the Telugu film industry in the current critical time of COVID-19. I told him that it would take some more time for shootings to resume with full steam. At a very young age, he (CM) has already initiated several welfare measures for the people. He has been fulfilling all the promises made before the elections. When he is doing a good job, naturally there would be some people who indulge in criticism. The CM (YS Jagan) has been doing what they failed to do. And out of frustration and jealousy, they crib about his welfare measures. Regardless of what they say, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon emerge as the best CM in the country,” Ali said.

Ali was one of the Tollywood personalities who joined the YSRCP before the 2019 elections in the state. He had also toured extensively across the state and campaigned for the party’s candidates during the election time.