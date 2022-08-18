YS Jagan Will Become CM Again, Says RK Roja

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja has said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all the promises made to the people at the time of his padayatra.

She further stated that all the surveys suggest that YS Jagan will become the Chief Minister of the state again. She said that whichever industry YS Jagan brings into the state, Nara Lokesh claims that they have brought it to the state and he is unaware of what he speaks in the public meetings and press meets.

Roja asserted that Ambani and Adani are ready to invest in the state and they are willing to establish new companies in Andhra Pradesh. She said it is a shame that TDP leaders always try to mudsling the ruling YSRCP, when the govt is striving to develop the state on all fronts.

The only aim of TDP leaders is to criticise YSRCP for unnecessary reasons and the yellow party leaders would not win the hearts of the people with such an attitude.

The AP minister lashed out at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and wondered if there is any scheme that has been implemented by Naidu like that of YSR and YS Jagan. She said that TDP leaders did not make use the power when it was given to them and now asking for one more chance.