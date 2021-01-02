YS Jagan, A True Leader With A Strong Vision: Sajjala

Amaravati: The contrast has been clear with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy being practical and Chandrababu Naidu being a peddler of dreams, said Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing media here on Friday, he said, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proven to be a true visionary leader by completing over 95 percent of the poll promises, who is the 'Man of Principles, Man of People and Masses' unlike Chandrababu Naidu who sells dreams with tall talk and long term goals. Chandrababu Naidu has been a dream merchant and deceived the people with his graphics and illusions by presenting fake vision in his five-year rule. Chandrababu has proved himself as a 'Man of Manipulation,' who has been playing with people's lives. He said that Chandrababu had made Amaravati capital as an illusion to the public and turned it as a hub for his ill gotten properties. Although Naidu utterly failed with his Vision 2020, he has now shifted to vision 2050, which is still going to be rejected by the public.

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the year 2020 had shown a true leader with strong passionate vision, standing by the people of all sections even fighting against the odd times. Any real visionary will showcase their spirit in every aspect they do, but Naidu has only framed himself as a visionary leader by giving high hopes to the public at a very long term and smearing mud on the other leaders. People have clearly witnessed the difference between both the government's and are fully aware of who the real visionary leader is. People have given Naidu a chance in 2014 who misused his power to loot as much as possible and abandoned public welfare. In the last 18 months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given transparent governance through village and ward secretariat's, by implementing various welfare schemes like Aarogyasri, Cheyutha, Aasara, Rythu Bharosa, even after going through severe crisis COVID pandemic.

While the State government has been fulfilling the dreams of the poor by distributing house sites, the demons are still trying to destroy the yagna by filing PILs in the Courts. He questioned, Why didn't Chandrababu do something like providing houses to the poor? People are watching everything and they know that their lives will improve under the rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,who has been leading the state with both welfare and development.