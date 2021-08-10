ANANTAPUR: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) new Chairman Byreddy Siddarth Reddy stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking special initiative for the development of the sports in the State. Speaking to the media at Anantapur Sports stadium on Monday, he expressed concern that parents were not promoting sports on the pretext that children would not be able to focus on education. Siddharth Reddy handed over sports equipment to 36 softball clubs in the district. He said that it is people’s responsibility to create awareness in society that one can have a quality life and sports can improve it, he stated.

Speaking further he said that due to lack of proper promotion the state was lagging behind in the field of sports. He also released a book on football which was written by senior football coach Vijay Bhaskar. Moncho Ferrer, Programme Director of RDT, Director Saikrishna, Softball State Secretary Venkateshu, Chief Coach Jagannath Reddy, Keshav Murthy, Harshavardhan, and others were present for the event.

Anantapur Central: Activists working for the betterment of the party will be given due recognition in the YSRCP, said Byreddy Siddharth Reddy. Before the visit to the stadium, he paid a courtesy call on AHUDA Chairman Mahalakshmi Srinivas. He later told reporters that 50 percent of the nominated posts were being allotted to minorities, SCs, STs, and BCs after the YSRCP came to power. Despite the Corona pandemic, he said that the government was able to deliver welfare benefits on time and that the AP government would support the development of sports in the State, he assured.

