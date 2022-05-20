Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left for Davos in Switzerland to participate in the WEF Summit. The chief minister with his family members took off for Davos from the Gannavaram International Airport by a special flight on Friday.

CM YS Jagan is being accompanied by ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Gudivada Amarnath, MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy and senior officials on this tour. The chief minister will return to the state from Davos on May 31, officials informed.

The 52nd annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF)-2022 will be held from May 22 to 26. More than 50 heads of government and 1250 leaders from the private sector are expected to attend the WEF’s annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort.

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a pavilion in Davos with a slogan 'People-Progress-Possibilities'. The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be holding discussions on decarbonised economy with a focus on Industrialisation 4.0. Andhra Pradesh State will showcase the strategy followed to curb COVID pandemic using Testing - Tracing- Treatment method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in Education, Health and Development sectors.

In partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh would also host three state sessions on healthcare (May 23), education and skilling (May 24) and transition to decarbonised economy (25th).

The AP state will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. The state government intends to make room for the industrialization of inter-connectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress and the Chief Minister and the state delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard. The State will showcase how ports will contribute to Industrialization 4.0.

The State will also focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies. The State will focus on the best companies for partnership in areas of strengthening the process of delivering products directly to the doorstep, integrating it with digitalisation, further enhancing the manufacturing sector in the state, and developing the best resources.

The resources and opportunities available to the state to become the right platform for industrialization 4.0 will also be explained in the event. The meeting will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors to various industry

bodies and entrepreneurs.

