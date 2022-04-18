Amaravati: Vidadala Rajini took charge as the Minister of Health at the Secretariat here on Monday. She is the youngest member in YS Jagan’s Council of Ministers. Before taking charge of the ministry, special pujas were conducted for her. Addressing the media persons, she said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has made the medical sector more viable in the country. She said the state government is providing better healthcare to the poor and she would work towards taking the healthcare sector to a notch higher.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given high priority to the BC community which ha sno match in the previous government,” she told the reporters.

Meanwhile, another minister from YS Jagan’s Cabinet, Taneti Vanita assumed office as a Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh. After formally taking responsibilities as a Home Minister, Vanita addressed the media and said she would strive to provide a people-friendly police and make sure the police respond to people’s issues without any delay. The Home Minister said all measures would be taken to curb the atrocities and harassment against the women in the state.