YS Jagan Review Meet: Post-Covid GST and Other Revenues Back on Track

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to study different revenue generating policies and methods in vogue in the states which are performing better than AP so that the State can implement improvised policies.

At a review meeting on revenue generating departments held here on Thursday, officials told the Chief Minister that the State is gradually overcoming Covid-19 blues while GST and other revenues are closer to targets.

They explained that the GST gross collections in the State till Dec 2022 stood at 26.2 per cent as against the national average of 24.8 percent surpassing Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in which the GST collections stood at 17.3 %, 24.9% and 20.2 % respectively.

He was informed that the GST collections in the state which stood at Rs, 26,360.28 crore by end of January 2022 went up to Rs 28,181.86 crores by January 2023 recording a hike of 6.91% in the same period.

When GST and excise collections, professional taxes and taxes on petrol are seen together, the collections stood at Rs. 43,206.03 crore by January 2023 as against the target of Rs. 46,231 crore, they explained, adding the State achieved 94 % of the targets fixed for tax collection.

They said that the tax collections are improving gradually as they have brought key changes in tax collection methods by introducing liberalised policies, making use of data analytics, improving the functioning of the department and by providing proper training to the staff.

They further said that tax officials are functioning with full transparency and extending improvised services to the taxpayers and divulged that centralised registration units have been established at divisional level and tax assessment systems have been made automatic.

Officials from the Mining Department explained that they are confident of achieving the target of Rs. 5000 crore as they are striving to revive non-functioning mines. While the Department earned Rs 2,220 crore by February 6, 2022, it achieved the target by earning Rs. 3,649 crore revenue as on Feb 6 in the present fiscal,

Officials of the Transport Department told the Chief Minister that they have achieved revenue of Rs. 3,657.89 crore as against the target of Rs. 3,852.93 crore by January in the present fiscal.

He was also informed that efforts are being made to dispose of the red sanders stock in three phases.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K. Narayana Swamy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, CS Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Forests, Environment & Science and Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special CS (Excise, Stamps and Registrations) Dr Rajat Bhargava, Principal Secretary (Mining and Geology) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta, Transport Commissioner PSR Anjaneyulu, Commissioner(Commercial Taxes) M. Girija Sankar, Finance Secretary N. Guljar, Municipal Administration Commissioner Pravin Kumar, AP Forest Development Corporation CGM M, Revati, Commissioner ( Stamps & Registrations) Ramakrishna, AP State Beverages Corporation MD D. Vasudeva Reddy, Mining Director Venkata Reddy and other officials were present.

