Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on progress of works of irrigation projects and directed the officials to follow-up with the central government to get the pending bills of work completed at the Polavaram project cleared.



During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said every work of Polavaram project is done after getting approved by Polavaram Project Authority and the state government has been spending state’s money with a vision to complete the project soon and directed the officials to ensure reimbursement of bills. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have set the target to complete lower coffer dam works by July 31 and added that works will be done uninterrupted irrespective of floods and rains. They said an investigation on damage of the diaphragm wall is completed and they would get clarity on designs by the end of the month.

The officials briefed the progress of works of Sangam Barrage and said it would be completed on time. They said the works of Owk tunnel are on brisk pace and will be completed by August. They said works related to 4.33 KM of Tunnel -1 of Veligonda project were completed during the previous government which is 2.14 meter per day on average while the current government has completed 2.8 KM of Tunnel works till now which is 4.12 meter per day and added that, in regard to Tunnel -2 of Veligonda project, it was 1.31 meter per day during the previous government while it was 2.46 meter per day during the current government.They informed the Chief Minister that water will be released from Tunnel 1 in September and works of tunnel -2 will be completed by June 2023 and the Chief Minister said to complete rehabilitation works of the project in the meantime.

The Chief Minister said the state government has been spending Rs 226.71 crore for R&R works of Vamsadhara Project as promised earlier. He has given nod for filling water in Heeramandalam reservoir from Gotta barrage and directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard and said to focus on construction of Neredi barrage. He said to take measures to complete Gajapatinagar branch canal and Tarakarama Tirthasagar projects.

In regard to Rayalseema Irrigation projects, the Chief Minister said there is water scarcity for drinking and irrigation purposes in western Kurnool region and directed the officials to expedite works and complete the projects in that region to check migration.

He said to ensure supply of drinking and irrigation water in Chittoor, Kuppam and Palamaneru constituencies and added to expedite the works of Kuppam branch canal. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to review the progress of other projects including Bhairavanitippa project, Madakasira bypass canal, GNSS Phase-2 (till Koduru), GNSS-HNS lift irrigation scheme, Uttarandhra lift irrigation scheme, Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, Yerraballi lift irrigation scheme, Rajolibanda diversion scheme, Vedavati Project and Mantralayam lift schemes and complete them on priority basis.

Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Water Resources Principal Secretary Sashi Bhushan Kumar, Finance Special Chief Secretary S S Rawat, Water Resources Engineer in Chief C Narayana Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion.

